Kyle Pitts calls out NFL players who did not attend Rondale Moore’s memorial service

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts called out the many NFL players who did not attend Rondale Moore’s memorial service on Friday.

Pitts posted to his Instagram story after attending Moore’s celebration of life, noting that only six or seven of Moore’s NFL teammates were in attendance. He took a shot at those who “just want to throw up a post and not mean it” and suggested some of those that paid tribute to Moore showed “fake emotion” in doing so.

“Crazy how only 6 maybe 7 of your teammates in the NFL showed up for you today,” Pitts wrote. “All that talk and fake emotion and nobody want to show up to lay you to rest. Just at a loss for words.”

Kyle Pitts posted this about Rondale Moore’s celebration of life… “Crazy how only about 6 maybe 7 of your teammates in the NFL showed up for you today smfh. All that talk about fake emotion and nobody want to show up to lay you to rest. Just at a loss of words.” pic.twitter.com/XBH8BIbP8A — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 7, 2026

It was not stated which of Moore’s former NFL teammates did show up for the memorial.

Moore died suddenly in February, with authorities believing the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A number of current and former teammates paid tribute to the wide receiver on social media but apparently did not make plans to attend the memorial.

Moore’s teammates were not the only ones who drew criticism for their tributes to the wide receiver.