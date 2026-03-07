Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Kyle Pitts calls out NFL players who did not attend Rondale Moore’s memorial service

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Kyle Pitts holds a ball
Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass during warmups before their game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts called out the many NFL players who did not attend Rondale Moore’s memorial service on Friday.

Pitts posted to his Instagram story after attending Moore’s celebration of life, noting that only six or seven of Moore’s NFL teammates were in attendance. He took a shot at those who “just want to throw up a post and not mean it” and suggested some of those that paid tribute to Moore showed “fake emotion” in doing so.

“Crazy how only 6 maybe 7 of your teammates in the NFL showed up for you today,” Pitts wrote. “All that talk and fake emotion and nobody want to show up to lay you to rest. Just at a loss for words.”

It was not stated which of Moore’s former NFL teammates did show up for the memorial.

Moore died suddenly in February, with authorities believing the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A number of current and former teammates paid tribute to the wide receiver on social media but apparently did not make plans to attend the memorial.

Moore’s teammates were not the only ones who drew criticism for their tributes to the wide receiver.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App