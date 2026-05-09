Josh Hart, Jeremy Sochan do a drug-themed gesture in Knicks’ Game 3 win

The New York Knicks are feeling themselves right now in the NBA playoffs.

New York took a commanding 3-0 series lead on Friday with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3. They prevailed on the road at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. by a final score of 108-94.

One particular moment by the Knicks went viral during the contest. In the second quarter, Knicks swingman Josh Hart was fouled by Philadelphia big man Dominick Barlow , causing him to miss the layup.

After missing the shot, Hart pretended to smoke an imaginary blunt. He then passed the invisible blunt to Knicks teammate Jeremy Sochan , who was on the bench at the time.

The gesture was apparently to illustrate the fact that Hart had “smoked” the layup (basketball slang for missing an easy one). Take a look at the video.

Josh Hart passes the blunt after smoking the layup pic.twitter.com/wqHX3QJKcZ — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 8, 2026

New York was in total control for most of the evening and led by as many as 16 at one point. But it looks like they definitely took a page out of the book of the Orlando Magic , who also did a drug-themed gesture before a recent playoff game.