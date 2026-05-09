Referee Tony Brothers had to be held back in heated Game 3 confrontation with Chris Finch

It’s not every day that an NBA referee is the one who needs restraining during a playoff game.

Veteran official Tony Brothers was heated on Friday during a late-game confrontation with Chris Finch. The Minnesota Timberwolves head coach was upset that the referees ignored his request for a timeout with over five minutes to play in their Game 3 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Finch had some choice words for Brothers as the stoppage was finally granted. Instead of backing away, Brothers tried to confront Finch and had to be held back by T-Wolves guard Bones Hyland and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni.

Tony Brothers and Chris Finch during the last timeout lolpic.twitter.com/YyTER8FsGP — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 9, 2026

Just look at Brothers’ eyes as he stalked Finch during the break in the action.

Tony Brothers looking at Chris Finch like “What the hell you just say?” 😭😭 https://t.co/95uiBZB0QJ pic.twitter.com/j5eATyKogC — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) May 9, 2026

Finch explained what happened from his perspective after the game. He called it “pretty unprofessional” the way Brothers tried to escalate the situation.

“I wanted the timeout, and I said I want my three seconds back,” Finch told reporters. “He clearly heard me. He lost it. Then I went to ask him where the ball was gonna be taken in, and he was screaming at me for that. So completely unprofessional behavior by him.”

To Brothers’ credit, he chose to exchange words with Finch rather than call a technical foul, which would have had a direct impact in what was then a 102-100 game entering crunch time. Brothers has not given other players and coaches the same leeway in the past.

Finch’s Timberwolves scored just eight points the rest of the way, losing Game 3 115-108.