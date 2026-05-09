Joel Embiid got embarrassed after taunting Mitchell Robinson in Game 3

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson got the last laugh on Joel Embiid as things got spicy in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

The Philadelphia 76ers star backed Robinson down and scored a baby hook shot over him late in the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. As he walked back on defense, Embiid belittled Robinson with the “too small” gesture.

Robinson didn’t exact his revenge right away, but he did get it in emphatic fashion midway through the second quarter. The Knicks big man shook Embiid during a baseline inbound play. With Embiid scrambling to get back, he turned his back on Robinson and got absolutely posterized.

MITCHELL ROBINSON BAPTIZES JOEL EMBIID pic.twitter.com/ykuRZ3ICrl — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 8, 2026

Here’s Robinson’s poster dunk from all angles.

The beautiful thing about the internet age is that we were blessed with that poster right away. Knicks fans can already print it out and have Robinson sign it as early as now.

THIS POSTER 😳



MITCH ROB ON EMBIID'S HEAD 😱



📸: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/oQH5BF3CD3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2026

The look on Embiid’s face basically summed up how Game 3 went for the Sixers.

Philadelphia was ahead for the entire first quarter and lost its lead early in the second when a Jose Alvarado three-pointer put New York ahead 38-35. The Knicks led the entire way from that point on.

Embiid finished with 18 points on 7/17 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. The numbers don’t tell the whole story of how disjointed the Sixers’ offense looked with the former MVP on the floor.

Robinson tallied 6 points and 6 rebounds across 19 minutes in a 108-94 Knicks victory to take a 3-0 edge in the series.