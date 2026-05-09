Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Donovan Mitchell is being linked to 1 prominent team in trade rumors

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Donovan Mitchell smiling in a Cavaliers uniform
Jan 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to a television reporter after the game between the Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell set the franchise record for points with 71. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The vultures may already be circling for Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

The Houston Rockets could potentially be an “aggressive” suitor for Mitchell this offseason, Tim MacMahon of ESPN said this week on the “Howdy Partners” show. MacMahon noted that the Rockets will have a lot of assets this summer with which to pursue Mitchell via trade.

“We’ll see what happens with the Cavaliers,” said MacMahon, per Rockets Wire. “”If Donovan Mitchell’s available, that is a guy I could see the Rockets being aggressive to go get.”

The Cavaliers are currently down 0-2 in their second-round series against the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, there have already been rumors in recent weeks suggesting that Cleveland could entertain a Mitchell trade with another early playoff exit.

As for the Rockets, they just suffered a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers after star forward Kevin Durant missed five out of six games due to injury. With Durant turning 38 later this year, Houston has very little time to waste if they want to maximize their current window of contention.

The six-time All-Star Mitchell, 29, is signed for $50.1 million this season with a $53.8 million player option for 2027-28. We know that the Rockets could potentially have a major shakeup this summer, and it looks like a trade pursuit of Mitchell is at least one permutation on the table for them.

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