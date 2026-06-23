Kendrick Perkins had a bold claim on Darryn Peterson’s NBA potential

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins has seen his fair share of talent, and now he is predicting big things for Kansas Jayhawks star Darryn Peterson.

Just an hour before the 2026 NBA Draft, Perkins had a bold claim for Peterson regarding his floor and his ceiling.

“He is one of the most talented players offensively that we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” Perkins said. His floor is Bradley Beal . His ceiling is Kobe Bryant.”

“If he reaches his greatness and his potential, this man is going to be special,” Perkins added.

“His floor is Bradley Beal. His ceiling is Kobe Bryant."@KendrickPerkins on Darryn Peterson's potential in the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/mdteopW8i9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2026

Peterson averaged 20.2 points in 24 games in his lone season at Kansas. However, the highly-touted freshman dealt with injuries, cramping and other factors that raised some concerns during the season and during the pre-draft process.

Those issues at Kansas have led some GMs to express concerns about taking Peterson first overall, especially with BYU star AJ Dybantsa projected as the favorite.

Peterson also only visited the Washington Wizards , who have the first pick, and no other team.

However, Peterson acknowledged that he was “not dodging any team” and said it was just a decision he made.

If Perkins is right about Peterson’s floor or ceiling, it should be a stellar NBA career for the Kansas star.