Kendrick Perkins responds to viral clip of his heavy on-air breathing

Kendrick Perkins is responding to the clip of him sounding like Lord Vader during Monday’s show.

During Perkins’ appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” viewers noticed some very heavy breathing that was being picked up by the microphone. Many were wondering if it was an ESPN producer or possibly one of the hosts (either Perkins or Stephen A. Smith).

Here is the clip.

Perkins responded to the clip on Twitter, confirming that it was indeed him. The former NBA center blamed it on a flu virus that he was battling.

“That I’m working while battling the Flu?!” said Perkins when tagged by a Twitter user who asked him to clarify the clip. “Some people take days off… not me!”

That I’m working while battling the Flu?! Some people take days off… not me! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 10, 2023

Flu or not, that heavy breathing was pretty distracting. Perhaps the sound crew should have turned Perkins’ mic down a notch or two there.

