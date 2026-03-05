Joe Mazzulla had an all-time response on Jayson Tatum’s potential return

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has become known for his memorable quotes.

With reports coming out on Thursday that Jayson Tatum could make his season debut on Friday, Mazzulla responded to that possibility perfectly.

“I might not even be alive by that day. I go to bed questionable, I wake up probable,” Mazzulla said during an interview on Zolak & Bertrand.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday that there was an “expectation” of Tatum making his season debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Tatum has been out since the Eastern Conference playoffs last year following a torn Achilles, although his return date has been a discussion point lately.

Mazzulla was asked in February if Tatum participated in practice, and instead of answering the question, he gave a blank stare for a few seconds, so the Celtics coach has remained coy on the Tatum injury front.

Regardless, the good news is that Tatum will make his season debut at some point. If it isn’t on Friday, the Celtics’ next game is on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.