Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes decision on Grizzlies future

Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has exercised his $21.6 million player option for the 2026-27 season, reports ESPN.

The decision keeps the veteran with the franchise for one more year as the final season of the three-year, $66 million contract he originally signed with the Orlando Magic .

Caldwell-Pope, 33, appeared in 51 games for the Grizzlies last season after being acquired in the Desmond Bane trade , averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 21.3 minutes per game. He shot 41 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from three-point range and 91.3 percent from the free-throw line.

A season-ending surgery on his right pinky finger in February caused him to miss the final 31 games.

A 13-year NBA veteran and two-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and Denver Nuggets in 2023, Caldwell-Pope has long been regarded as a reliable 3-and-D contributor. While his production has dipped in recent seasons, particularly from beyond the arc, his decision ensures stability heading into the Grizzlies’ offseason plans.

He will enter unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2027.