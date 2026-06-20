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Jalen Brunson’s post-championship goal gets notable seal of approval

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Jalen Brunson looks ahead
Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks Finals MVP Jalen Brunson earned strong backing from Christopher Meloni for his goal of guest starring on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” after leading the team to the 2026 NBA title.

Brunson ended the franchise’s 53-year championship drought with a five-game win over the San Antonio Spurs and later said his next move would be to “try to get on SVU.”

Brunson maintains a close friendship with Mariska Hargitay, the star who plays Captain Olivia Benson and a big Knicks supporter. Hargitay rode on Brunson’s float during the New York championship parade, and their relationship has spawned “Benson & Brunson” fan merchandise.

Meloni, Hargitay’s co-star as Detective Elliot Stabler, enthusiastically approved the idea recently.

“Absolutely,” Meloni told TMZ. “I don’t know if you’ve heard, but he’s the world champion and can do whatever the hell he wants. He’s got the force of will.”

Brunson has long been a fan of the show, influenced by his father, and shares a real bond with Hargitay. With her influence and Meloni’s support, the crossover opportunity looks promising for the basketball champion and the popular drama.

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