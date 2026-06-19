Derrick White draws strong trade interest from contending team

If the Boston Celtics trade Derrick White , one Western Conference contender will be near the front of the line.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have “strong interest” in White, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. It is not clear whether or not the Celtics will listen to offers for White, but Minnesota will have interest if they do.

White is a core part of the Celtics, but financial reasons may come into play. Boston owes him roughly $63 million over the next two seasons, and he is coming off a fairly unproductive postseason.

On the other hand, White is an All-Defense talent and an NBA champion. As recently as last offseason, Boston put an enormous price tag on him, but the guard turns 32 in July and the Celtics might need to find some additional financial wiggle room going forward with Tatum and Brown locked in long-term.

The Timberwolves seemingly had something of a leadership void last season. White, an experienced veteran, could help with that as the team tries to take the next step toward an NBA title.