Kevin Durant jabs ‘sell out’ Kendrick Perkins over social media

Kevin Durant still has some hard feelings towards Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins, a former NBA center and teammate of Durant, was on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday to talk about the Kyrie Irving situation. Irving has been working against the NBA’s return to Orlando.

Perkins called Irving a “distraction” over the matter.

Durant is Irving’s friend and Brooklyn Nets teammate. He called Perkins a “sell out” in an Instagram comment and retweeted a video of Perkins airballing a shot during his Oklahoma City Thunder playing days.

KD calls Kendrick Perkins a “sell out” on Instagram and then retweets a video of Perkins airballing a jumper pic.twitter.com/q2MOgT7PvA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 17, 2020

Perkins has become known as a hyperbolic commentator since retiring, which is part of the reason why he gets a platform for sharing his commentary. He and Durant have had other beefs play out in recent years, but Perkins said a few months ago that he wanted to resolve things with his old teammate.

Apparently things aren’t resolved between them just yet, well, not since Perkins’ comments about Irving at least.