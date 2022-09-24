Kevin Durant throws shade at ESPN over his low player ranking

Kevin Durant continues to be mad on Twitter dot com.

ESPN recently came out with their annual list of the top 100 players in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets star Durant fell out of the top five and was placed at No. 8 by ESPN’s expert voting panel. He was behind Jayson Tatum (No. 7), LeBron James (No. 6), Steph Curry (No. 5), Joel Embiid (No. 4), Luka Doncic (No. 3), Nikola Jokic (No. 2), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 1).

The former MVP Durant issued an apparent response to the perceived slight in a tweet on Friday. He posted a screenshot of a lyric by rapper Benny the Butcher (from the song “Uncle Bun”) that read, “Look, these lames still caught up ’cause my name’s still brought up / In top five convo from Langfield to Gainesville, Florida.”

Durant, who averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per contest last season but lost in the first round, usually ranks much higher. ESPN had Durant at No. 1 in 2021, No. 6 in 2020 (when he was coming off his Achilles tear), and tied for No. 4 the last time that he was ranked before his injury.

The competition may be a bit steeper for a top-five spot this time around. But Durant clearly believes that he is deserving of one and now has yet another item to add to the list of his many grievances against ESPN.