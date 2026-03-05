Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets away with the most blatant charge of season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is probably not beating the allegations.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star Gilgeous-Alexander sparked backlash during Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. During the first quarter of the contest, SGA was driving to the basket when Knicks counterpart Jalen Brunson stepped in to take the charge.

Gilgeous-Alexander barreled over Brunson, knocking him to the ground in a heap. However, the referees did not blow a whistle, and Gilgeous-Alexander completed the play by hitting an uncontested layup.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown was so incensed by the no-call that he picked up a technical foul for complaining to the refs. Here is the video of the sequence

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores the layup over Jalen Brunson, who tried to take the charge. Mike Brown is absolutely furious, gets on the court and yells on the referee from blank range, eventually receiving a technical foul (with replays)



It would have been SGA's 3rd foul in the… pic.twitter.com/3t6aRfM2ga — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 5, 2026

It certainly looked like Brunson got his feet set there and obviously did so well outside of the restricted area. Gilgeous-Alexander also had two fouls at the time, meaning that a third foul in the very first quarter could have changed the complexion of the game entirely.

Oklahoma City went on to beat New York by a narrow final score of 103-100 with SGA finishing with 26 points on 9/15 total shooting from the field. But Knicks fans will likely be crying foul that Gilgeous-Alexander seemingly got away with yet another favorable decision by the referees on the missed charge call (adding to what has become an absurd rap sheet at this point).