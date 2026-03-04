JJ Redick responds to his heated interaction with Luka Doncic

JJ Redick and Luka Doncic recently grabbed people’s attention after a video of a tense interaction between the two key Los Angeles Lakers figures went viral.

That moment now seems like ancient history for Redick. He doesn’t even understand the fuss about it.

“I don’t know why it went viral. It felt very normal to me,” Redick told reporters before the Lakers took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

A head coach and a player going at it on the sidelines is certainly not an uncommon sight in the NBA, but it’s always going to get people’s attention, especially when major personalities from a big-market team are the ones involved.

It wasn’t hard to see where the frustration for Redick and Doncic came from, as Los Angeles was in a losing skid when that video was taken. At the end of the day, they both just wanted to win.

Lakers fans can move on from it all and turn their focus on something much more positive.

After beating the Pelicans, 110-101, Redick, Doncic and the Lakers are now on a three-game winning streak. They can extend that to four games when they visit the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday.