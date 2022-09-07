 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant takes issue with ‘laughable’ disrespect from video game

September 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kevin Durant with a hood on

May 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up before game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is not happy with one video game company over the way they disrespected him.

NBA 2K has been releasing the ratings for the upcoming version of its video game, 2K23. On Tuesday, the game company revealed on social media that Durant has a rating of 96 out of a possible 99 in this year’s version of the game.

KD was not happy, as you could imagine.

Durant said he wanted an explanation for the slight.

“This has become laughable,” the former MVP added.

Durant may be 33 years old, and his team may have been swept in the first round of the playoffs, but there are no signs that the Brooklyn Nets forward’s game is falling off.

Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game last season. He also narrowly missed having another 50/40/90 season by shooting 51.8 percent on field goals, 38.3 percent on three-pointers, and 91.0 percent on free throws.

Durant remains one of the best players in the game and extremely worthy of a 99 rating. He’s so good that the Nets couldn’t find a trade they felt sent them an equal return for the 12-time All-Star.

