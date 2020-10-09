Kevin Durant wants to retire with Nets?

Kevin Durant has yet to play in a single game for the Brooklyn Nets, but they already appear to have made a very strong impression on him.

The former MVP appeared recently on The Players Tribune’s “Text Message Text Show” with retired swingman Dorell Wright. One of the questions Wright asked Durant was if he saw Brooklyn as his final career stop.

“As of today, this second, yes,” Durant replied.

The two-time Finals MVP recently turned 32 and will be entering his 14th year in the league next season. The Nets are an ideal situation for Durant given co-stars like Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan who can help him compete for a title immediately. They also have a good long-term outlook with younger players such as Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen. New coach Steve Nash should give the team plenty of sustainable stability as well.

Granted, Durant’s comments left a bit of wiggle room for him to change his mind. He also made similar remarks at a prior stop which turned out to be false. But Durant is under contract for at least the next two seasons, and the Nets should be confident in their ability to keep him around for awhile.