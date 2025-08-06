Victor Wembanyama spotted training with NBA legend

Victor Wembanyama’s latest bald mentor is much more hot-headed than any Shaolin monk.

After spending a portion of his summer training with monks in China, Wemby appears to be shifting his focus back to basketball. The San Antonio Spurs phenom recently spent some time with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

Garnett shared a snapshot of the pair’s encounter on X, teasing fans by telling them to “stay tuned.” While Wembanyama’s 7’5″ frame from behind is unmistakable, KG also tagged the Spurs superstar in case anyone wasn’t sure it was him.

Victor Wembanyama is now training with Kevin Garnett



Both players were in casual attire, with Garnett looking like he was laying down some words of wisdom to his young disciple. Judging by the venue — an empty open field — the scene looked like the start of every sports movie training montage.

Apart from Tim Duncan, Garnett has a case to be the ideal mentor for Wembanyama. Both KG and Wemby have long but slender frames with DPOY-caliber defensive instincts. But Wembanyama is a much more laid-back figure compared to the fiery Garnett. Perhaps the legendary power forward can ignite some of that inner fire within the Frenchman.

Wembanyama has the potential to be an even better, taller version of Garnett if he’s able to reach his full potential. Having both the “Big Ticket” and “Big Fundamental” in his ear probably won’t hurt his chances.