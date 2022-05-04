Kevin Love has classy message for Tyler Herro after losing Sixth Man Award

Kevin Love decided to spread some love despite missing out on some hardware this year.

On Tuesday, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Herro won in a landslide, earning 96 out of 100 first-place votes.

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man Love finished in second place with three first-place votes and 214 total points overall (to Herro’s 488 total points). Love congratulated Herro with a very classy message on Twitter.

“Everyone who knows me knows I love Tyler Herro’s game (and swag),” wrote the veteran Love. “much respect on an incredible 6th man campaign. Best is yet to come for @raf_tyler”

The 22-year-old Herro had a sublime regular season, averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. It was the fourth-highest scoring campaign in the 30-season history of the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

But Love, 33, deserves his recognition what he did this season as well. Just when you thought he had nothing left in the tank, Love threw up a 14-7 line in just over 22 minutes per game and helped the Cavs to their first winning season since LeBron James exited. As for his message for Herro here, Love clearly never misses an opportunity to give props to the younger generation.