Khris Middleton gets disciplined by the NBA over mouthpiece incident

Khris Middleton’s bank account is now a little bit lighter thanks to Thursday night’s mouthpiece incident.

The NBA announced on Saturday that they have fined the Dallas Mavericks forward Middleton a sum of $25,000. According to the league’s official release, Middleton threw his mouthpiece in the direction of the spectator stands during Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

In the third quarter of the game at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., Middleton was called for a loose ball foul after getting the ball poked away from him by Magic guard Jalen Suggs. Middleton did not like the foul call and proceeded to throw his mouthpiece.

In addition to the loose ball foul, Middleton received a technical foul for his outburst. It ended up being a costly point to give away too as the Magic went on to narrowly defeat the Mavericks by a final score of 115-114.

The three-time All-Star Middleton, 34, is in his first few weeks with Dallas after being acquired as part of last month’s Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards. Since arriving on the Mavericks, Middleton has averaged 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

With the March 1 buyout deadline for playoff eligibility having already passed, Middleton will be finishing out the season in Dallas. But after doing his best impression of Steph Curry, Middleton will now have to pay a five-figure fine to the NBA league office.