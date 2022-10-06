Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident

People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week.

The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.

Splash Bros splashing their way to a 3-point contest title in Japan ☔️pic.twitter.com/xK6HlZdNL4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 1, 2022

After their win, Thompson joked that “it was nice to humble Jordan Poole.”

Klay Thompson after winning the Tokyo 3-point contest with Steph Curry “It was nice to humble Jordan Poole” pic.twitter.com/nWkxBggnrw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 1, 2022

Thompson’s comment, though obviously made in jest, is now taking on new life however after the news that Poole got into a altercation at practice with teammate Draymond Green. Poole has always had a bit of braggadocio, and reports emerged after the incident that a build-up from Poole’s bad attitude around teammates may have been to blame for the altercation.

Behind every joke is a little bit of truth, which is why Thompson’s remark about Poole is drawing renewed attention. But it is worth mentioning that another respected Warrior recently came out in public support of Poole.