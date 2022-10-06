 Skip to main content
Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident

October 6, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Klay Thompson with a headband

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before game two of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week.

The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.

After their win, Thompson joked that “it was nice to humble Jordan Poole.”

Thompson’s comment, though obviously made in jest, is now taking on new life however after the news that Poole got into a altercation at practice with teammate Draymond Green. Poole has always had a bit of braggadocio, and reports emerged after the incident that a build-up from Poole’s bad attitude around teammates may have been to blame for the altercation.

Behind every joke is a little bit of truth, which is why Thompson’s remark about Poole is drawing renewed attention. But it is worth mentioning that another respected Warrior recently came out in public support of Poole.

