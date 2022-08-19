Knicks making 1 notable change to Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks fans have not seen their team advance to the second round of the playoffs in almost a decade, but at least they will be able to get a little closer to the action starting next season.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. held an earnings call this week to report their fourth quarter financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. During the call, MSG Sports CEO Andy Lustgarten revealed that the Knicks are adding more floor seats for the 2022-23 NBA season, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. Lustgarten said the team is making several changes at The Garden (including moving the location of the scorer’s table) in order to create new seats in the first and second row.

The Garden has been the home of the Knicks since 1968 and can currently hold up to 20,789 people. While a few dozen extra seats might not seem like that big of a difference, over 41 guaranteed home games per season, it could create a non-insignificant boost to the team’s ticket revenue (especially for premium floor seats that will likely be in the thousands of dollars).

If the Knicks make the playoffs next season too, those new seats will really cost you. We already saw the obscene prices that even nosebleeds were going for when the team made their last playoff appearance in 2021.