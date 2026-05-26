Charles Barkley slams Cavaliers for ‘quitting’ in Game 4 vs. Knicks

Charles Barkley added insult to the Cleveland Cavaliers ’ injury on Monday as they limped their way out of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers put on a miserable effort in the first half of Game 4 against the New York Knicks , in front of their home fans, no less, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavs repeatedly got beaten in transition by a Knicks team that was looking to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

Barkley was ready to pile on the Cavaliers at the halftime break, where they trailed 68-49.

“Kids at home, if you want to see what ‘quit’ means, to give up,” Barkley said as clips of the Cavaliers’ lackadaisical effort played in the background. “The verb of that is Ca-va-lie-rs. This is what you’re seeing. … Players aren’t going to say that they’ll quit. But you know what shows? Their actions.”

Charles Barkley RIPS the Cavs for quitting in the first half of game 4. pic.twitter.com/2EC9A07rOx — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 26, 2026

With every missed Cavalier three-pointer, the Knicks were racing down the floor to make their opponents pay. New York tallied 26 fastbreak points before halftime — the most by any NBA playoff team in a first half in the last 30 years. Cleveland just had the look of a team ready to take their ball and go home.

It didn’t get much better for the home team in the second half, as the Knicks still outscored the Cavaliers 62-44 to finish off a 130-93 drubbing. It’s hard not to feel sorry for the poor saps who paid thousands of dollars to watch the Cavaliers get clobbered to close their season.

Knicks fans, on the other hand, are riding high with their team making the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.