Chris Paul took a shot at referee Scott Foster during playoff game

Chris Paul has run out of hoots to give in retirement.

Veteran NBA referee Scott Foster served as the crew chief for Sunday’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder . San Antonio went on to win in a 103-82 blowout at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas to even the series at 2-2.

In the middle of the game, the retired 12-time NBA All-Star Paul took a shot at Foster in a post to his Instagram Story. Paul reposted a viral message from a fan page that read, “Scott Foster doesn’t know which team to favor, he’s trying to figure out which team CP3 is rooting for.”

“FACTS!!” Paul wrote in the repost, along with several laughing-face emojis. Take a look at a screenshot.

Paul famously feuded with Foster throughout much of his 21-year playing career. The two had numerous on-court run-ins with one another, which led to a perception that Paul’s teams did worse in games that were refereed by Foster (an assertion that was actually backed up by the numbers as well).

After one particularly heated incident with Foster in 2023, Paul even went so far as to tell reporters that their beef was “personal.” Now Paul is taking another swipe at Foster this week, which is line with the 41-year-old point guard’s very petty behavior ever since retiring.