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Timothee Chalamet was living every Knicks fan’s dream in Game 4

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Timothee Chalamet celebrating with Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns after Knicks made the NBA Finals

Timothee Chalamet used his star power to his full advantage on Monday as the New York Knicks secured their spot in the NBA Finals.

Knick-fan celebrities were barred from getting courtside seats for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. But Chalamet was able to pull some strings to watch from up close as his Knicks laid the smackdown on the Cavaliers in the closeout game. It probably helped that his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was once reportedly a billionaire.

Chalamet watched intently as the Knicks cruised to a 130-93 victory over the Cavaliers, who looked like they quit before the game even began.

After the game, Chalamet was on the hardwood, taking pictures and cracking jokes with various Knicks players. He sounded like a textbook fan, even telling Mikal Bridges that he had the swingman’s jersey at home. But his status as an A-list celebrity had every Knick welcoming him like he was one of their own.

Chalamet and the contingent of New Yorker celebrities had to pick up the slack for the rest of the team’s fan base, celebrating hundreds of miles away.

The NYPD was arguably the biggest winner of the Game 4 result. Knicks fans were already going wild despite the contest happening in Cleveland. Who knows how unruly the celebration would have been had it happened in Madison Square Garden in Game 5?

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