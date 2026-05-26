Timothee Chalamet was living every Knicks fan’s dream in Game 4

Timothee Chalamet used his star power to his full advantage on Monday as the New York Knicks secured their spot in the NBA Finals.

Knick-fan celebrities were barred from getting courtside seats for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. But Chalamet was able to pull some strings to watch from up close as his Knicks laid the smackdown on the Cavaliers in the closeout game. It probably helped that his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was once reportedly a billionaire.

#Knicks celebs weren’t allowed to sit courtside, but looks like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got an upgrade 👀 pic.twitter.com/CAE8nuZIf5 — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) May 26, 2026

Chalamet watched intently as the Knicks cruised to a 130-93 victory over the Cavaliers, who looked like they quit before the game even began.

After the game, Chalamet was on the hardwood, taking pictures and cracking jokes with various Knicks players. He sounded like a textbook fan, even telling Mikal Bridges that he had the swingman’s jersey at home. But his status as an A-list celebrity had every Knick welcoming him like he was one of their own.

Pure elation for Timothée Chalamet after seeing his childhood team advance to the NBA Finals 🥺 pic.twitter.com/SQRQ1bsIxB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2026

Chalamet and the contingent of New Yorker celebrities had to pick up the slack for the rest of the team’s fan base, celebrating hundreds of miles away.

THE CELEBS CAN'T BELIEVE IT 🥹



TRACY MORGAN IN TEARS SEEING HIS BELOVED KNICKS REACH THE FINALS ♥️ pic.twitter.com/79tOq9yrtI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2026

The NYPD was arguably the biggest winner of the Game 4 result. Knicks fans were already going wild despite the contest happening in Cleveland. Who knows how unruly the celebration would have been had it happened in Madison Square Garden in Game 5?