Kostas Antetokounmpo away from Lakers due to personal matter

Kostas Antetokounmpo has been away from the Lakers during the postseason, and his absence is due to a personal matter.

ESPN reported on Sunday about Antetokounmpo’s situation. While they didn’t provide details on his personal matter, they say he has been in Greece.

There is no current timetable for his return, but the team hopes he will be able to rejoin them if the Lakers advance.

The 23-year-old is in his second season with the Lakers. He has played minimal minutes in 15 games, scoring 12 points with 19 rebounds over that time. Kostas won the championship with the Lakers last year, giving him a leg up on his MVP-winning brother, Giannis.