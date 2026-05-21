Jason Kidd posts farewell message after being let go by Mavericks

After five seasons as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks , Jason Kidd was fired in a bit of a surprising move.

Kidd took Dallas to two playoff trips and an NBA Finals, but the Mavericks are changing things up this summer.

On Thursday, Kidd posted a lengthy farewell statement to the Mavericks fans and organization.

“The last five years in Dallas have meant more to my family and me than I can fully put into words,” Kidd said. “I want to sincerely thank the Mavericks organization, the players, coaches, staff, front office, ownership, and every employee behind the scenes who put their heart into this team every single day. It has been an honor to work alongside so many incredible people.”

Kidd then went on to thank the players and the fans for the past five seasons with the franchise.

Kidd finished with a 205-205 record, but the timing of the move was a bit puzzling.

The Mavericks gave Kidd an extension in October 2025, and star point guard Kyrie Irving missed the entire season with an injury, while big man Anthony Davis was traded to the Washington Wizards at the deadline.

This doesn’t figure to be the end of the road for Kidd’s career as a head coach, and he has already been linked to the Orlando Magic opening .