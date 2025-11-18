LaMelo Ball made the weirdest noise in the middle of game

LaMelo Ball had many thinking that there was a dying animal on the premises during Monday’s game.

Ball and the Charlotte Hornets faced off on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. In the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ont., the Hornets got a transition opportunity led by guard Sion James.

Realizing that he had gotten a little bit behind the defense, Ball suddenly began screaming for the ball … or maybe more accurately, screeching for it. James, perhaps having gotten a sudden childhood flashback to the banshee, immediately acquiesed and passed it over Ball.

It ended up being a good play too as Ball needed just one dribble to suck in the defense before kicking it to the corner to Hornets teammate Kon Kneuppel for the three-point make. Here is the video.

Think LaMelo wanted the ball therepic.twitter.com/fhlm5hXCVW — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 18, 2025

The former NBA All-Star Ball ended up with 20 points on 6/19 shooting to go along five rebounds and eight assists. Charlotte lost a close one to Toronto though, going down by a final score of 110-108. That dropped them to 4-10 on the young NBA season.

While the unconventional shrieking ended up working on that particular play for Ball, who entered play on Monday averaging 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game, hopefully we never have to hear that again. That was even more grating than the bizarre noise that Tony Romo made on the air during an NFL game earlier this month.