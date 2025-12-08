Desmond Bane fined $35,000 by the NBA

Orlando Magic wing Desmond Bane got a substantial fine from the NBA for his bizarre actions during Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Bane has been fined $35,000 by the league for throwing a basketball at OG Anunoby during Orlando’s 106-100 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

In a statement, the league officially determined that Bane “(threw) the game ball with force at an opponent in an unsportsmanlike manner.”

That is a pretty hefty fine for Bane, but an understandable one. There was no real reason for him to chuck a basketball at Anunoby from close range, especially when he was barely involved in the play. Making matters worse is the fact that this was not the first time he had done something like this.

Bane has been a key part of Orlando’s early success this season after being acquired in an offseason trade. He is averaging 18.3 points per game, even though his shooting numbers are actually down from where they were last season with Memphis.