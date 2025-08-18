Luka Doncic’s fitness gains attention during fan encounter

Evidence continues to pile up suggesting that Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been taking his offseason fitness work very seriously.

Italian basketball blog La Giornata Tipo relayed a story from an Italian fan who had a chance encounter with Doncic in Slovenia. The fan wrote that he did not initially recognize Doncic due to the Lakers star’s significant weight loss, and that Doncic was “super fit.”

This is becoming a common refrain. Doncic has dedicated himself to a serious fitness regimen this offseason, and the results appear to be paying off in a big way. Other recent reports have suggested that Doncic shed a massive amount of weight since the NBA season ended.

Doncic was previously listed at 230 pounds, but his fitness has been a recurring concern dating back to his time with the Dallas Mavericks. There were times even after being traded to the Lakers that he did not appear to be in peak physical shape.

Doncic is currently overseas for Eurobasket, where he recently avoided a serious injury after giving everyone a big scare. That might be the only thing that could stop Doncic ahead of the upcoming season.