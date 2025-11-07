Mac McClung gets brutal news 1 week after signing his first multi-year NBA contract

The jubilation did not last long for NBA Slam Dunk Contest legend Mac McClung.

McClung thought he had finally found a home in the NBA when the Indiana Pacers inked him to a multi-year contract on Oct. 28. The Pacers were the first team to offer a standard NBA deal to McClung, who had previously signed only 10-day and two-way contracts.

The 26-year-old was so ecstatic last week that he thanked the heavens for finally blessing him with a long-term deal.

“Thank you God!!!” McClung captioned in a post about the news.

The deal, however, was non-guaranteed. The Pacers exercised that part of the contract when they decided Thursday to waive McClung. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Indiana cut McClung to sign veteran point guard Monte Morris.

The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Mac McClung, sources tell ESPN. The reigning three-time NBA dunk contest champion signed a multiyear, non-guaranteed with the Pacers last week and scored 6.3 points in 11.3 minutes per game over three contests. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2025

McClung played in three games for the Pacers, whose backcourt has been severely depleted by injuries this season. He scored 19 points over his first two contests in late October, shooting 7/17 from the field and converting on 2 of his 9 three-point attempts. He went scoreless in just two minutes of action in Indiana’s 117-115 loss Monday to the Milwaukee Bucks.

McClung is the reigning NBA Dunk Contest champion, winning the contest three times in a row for the first time in its history. But he clearly wants to show the world he can do more on the hardwood than just dunk.