Bulls eyeing Cavaliers coach to replace Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls finally got to reach out to one of their head coaching candidates after the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the postseason.

The Bulls have reportedly received permission from the Cavaliers to interview Cleveland’s associate head coach Johnnie Bryant for their head coaching vacancy. According to Andscape’s Marc Spears, Chicago has been waiting for the conclusion of the Cavs’ season to get in touch with Bryant.

The Bulls have received permission to interview Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant for their head coach job, a source said. The former University of Utah guard has 12 years of NBA assistant coaching experience and has also been an associate head coach with the Knicks. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 27, 2026

The 40-year-old has been an NBA assistant coach for 12 years. The former Utah Utes standout joined the Utah Jazz ’s coaching staff from 2014 to 2020.

Bryant was named associate head coach of the New York Knicks in 2020 during Tom Thibodeau’s first year with the team. Bryant took the same role as Kenny Atkinson took the top job with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024.

With half a dozen years as the second-in-command on playoff teams under his belt, Bryant appears to be a prime candidate to get a head coaching opportunity on a young team like the Bulls. Bryant nearly landed the Phoenix Suns job last offseason before the Western Conference team went with Jordan Ott.

Billy Donovan stepped down as Chicago’s head coach last month after six mostly lackluster seasons with the team. The Bulls are casting a wide net to find Donovan’s replacement. The team reportedly expressed interest in a former NBA All-Star for the job as well.