Mavericks player arrested at the airport for marijuana possession

A bad start to the season for the Dallas Mavericks is getting even worse.

Mavericks guard Brandon Williams was arrested on Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, team beat writer Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reported on Tuesday. Harrod notes that Williams was arrested in the C terminal of the airport and was charged with possession of marijuana.

Williams, 25, went undrafted in 2021 after playing his college ball at Arizona. He initially bounced around in the G League, and following a brief NBA cameo with the Portland Trail Blazers, signed with Dallas in 2023. Williams has since averaged 6.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in his 11.9 minutes per game over two-plus seasons with the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, who are off to a 1-3 start to the year, are in the middle of an extended homestand and played Washington at home on Friday and then faced Toronto at home on Sunday. Williams appeared in the first two games of the season for Dallas (up to Friday’s matchup against Washington) but has been inactive since then due to personal reasons.

This season, Williams is making $2.7 million on a partially guaranteed contract from the Mavericks (which becomes fully guaranteed on Jan. 10, 2026). It is unclear when exactly Williams will be returning for the team though, especially in light of his recent arrest.

The Williams saga brings to mind the incident that occurred a few years ago when another NBA name was also arrested for marijuana possession at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport.