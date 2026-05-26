Video: Jalen Brunson stops Josh Hart from committing an outrageous postgame act

Jalen Brunson was not going to fall for it this time around.

As Brunson was about to be interviewed by ESPN’s Lisa Salters amid the Knicks’ celebration following their 130-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, the New York star point guard asked his teammate, Josh Hart , to get out of the frame.

Hart immediately obliged to leave, raising both his arms as he walked away to acknowledge what Brunson wanted.

It wasn’t clear why Brunson specifically wanted Hart to give him some space, but it’s possible it had something to do with Hart goosing the three-time NBA All-Star back in December, when the Knicks celebrated their NBA Cup title.

Here are the videos from the Knicks’ NBA Cup and the Eastern Conference Finals celebrations, featuring Hart and Brunson.

Jalen Brunson had flashbacks from the NBA Cup and told Josh Hart to back up while getting his ECF MVP trophy 💀 pic.twitter.com/eDgcTSZTX2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 26, 2026

Brunson had not forgotten that act by Hart, apparently, and he was not going to let him do it again in front of a national audience.

With the Knicks clinching a spot in the 2026 NBA Finals with their Game 4 win at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, Brunson may have to worry about Hart finding a way to execute his plan to goose him on the league’s grandest stage.

But the main focus for Brunson and the Knicks is clearly winning it all and bringing an NBA title to the Big Apple for the first time since 1973.