Mike Brown’s cringey ‘Fallon’ moment leaves Jalen Brunson covering his face

Mike Brown was back in his “Baha Men” form on Monday, when he and the New York Knicks made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

One of the most indelible moments of the Knicks’ celebration following their Game 5 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday was Brown breaking into an impromptu “Who Let the Dogs Out?” performance.

Fallon brought that up on the show to the chagrin of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson .

“We’ve got to put that to bed!” Brunson quipped, before Brown shared the details of how his celebration came to be.

As Brown started to recreate the gesture while asking the audience for help, Brunson and Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns visibly couldn’t handle the cringe, covering their faces as the moment unfolded.

Seemingly out of mercy for Brunson and Towns, Fallon asked Brown to take it down a notch.

“They’re about to walk out,” Fallon jokingly said. “Stop doing it.”

Brown can celebrate any way he wants after successfully leading the Knicks to basketball nirvana that the franchise had long sought for over five decades. If Brown wants to belt out “Crocodile Rock,” by all means, Brunson and Towns should just let him.

Before this year, the last time New York won an NBA title was in 1973, when Brown was just three years old.