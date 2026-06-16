Victor Wembanyama does something special after NBA Finals defeat

Victor Wembanyama may not have had an NBA championship to celebrate, but that did not stop him from trying to make others happy.

Just two days after the San Antonio Spurs ’ Game 5 loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, star big man Victor Wembanyama , along with teammate Julian Champagnie , visited Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, bringing smiles to the young patients there.

Wembanyama faced backlash after not congratulating the Knicks on the floor following San Antonio’s 94-90 loss on Saturday. This time around, there’s nothing villainous to say to Wemby.

In a way, their visit to the hospital put things into perspective about how lucky they still are despite their loss to the Knicks.

The two took pictures with the patients and handed out shirts. San Antonio deserves praise for pushing through with its commitment to the community even after such a tough outcome in the team’s 2025-26 NBA campaign.

Hopefully, Wembanyama and the Spurs will visit children in the hospital next year as NBA champions.

Still just 22 years old, Wembanyama is only scratching the surface of his potential in the league.

In the recently concluded campaign, the former No. 1 overall pick averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks through 64 games.