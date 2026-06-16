Jalen Brunson continues to enjoy the spoils of being an NBA champion, and that includes perhaps the coolest one yet from Google.

Users of the leading search engine entering the name of the New York Knicks star point guard will see a correction prompt that reads: “Did you mean: captain clutch brunson.”

This is so cool: Google has just added a correction when you search Jalen Brunson’s name, saying “did you mean: captain clutch brunson?” pic.twitter.com/7S6WuFyFGS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 16, 2026

Brunson has truly earned the “Captain Clutch” nickname, having proven that it fits him to a tee once again on the grandest stage of the NBA. The lights were never brighter for the three-time NBA All-Star.

In the Knicks’ title-clinching 94-90 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, the former Villanova Wildcats star erupted for 45 points on 14/27 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. In the series, he averaged 32.6 points and shot 38.9% from beyond the arc, while making some big shots on his way to winning both the NBA title and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

With the 29-year-old Brunson leading them, the Knicks reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 and ended the franchise’s 53-year drought for a league title.