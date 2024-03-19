 Skip to main content
Ex-NBA All-Star returning to play in Taiwan

March 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is returning to professional basketball, but not in the U.S.

Cousins has signed a month-and-a-half deal to play in Taiwan with the Beer Leopards, Marc Stein reported on Tuesday.

Cousins had previously signed in December to play four games with the Beer Leopards. The team went 3-1 during his four-game stint in January. He averaged 22.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in nearly 30 minutes on the floor per game.

Cousins was the No. 5 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2010 out of Kentucky. The 33-year-old center spent most of his time with the Kings before being traded to the Pelicans in 2017. A four-time All-Star, Cousins’ NBA career was derailed by injuries. After starting nearly his entire career, he spent the final two years of his NBA career from 2020-2022 bouncing around teams and coming off the bench.

In Taiwan, Cousins gets to feel like a star player again, which makes playing there more attractive to him.

