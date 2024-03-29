NBA fines Nick Nurse, Kelly Oubre Jr. over actions toward officials

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. were furious over a no-call late in their team’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, and both have been fined for their actions.

The NBA announced on Friday that Nurse and Oubre have been fined $50,000 each. Nurse’s fine is the result of him “aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing game officials,” according to a statement from the league. Oubre was fined for “verbally abusing and directing an obscene gesture toward game officials.”

Oubre took some contact from Clippers star Paul George just before time expired in Philadelphia’s 108-107 loss to L.A. Oubre and Nurse felt there should have been a foul called, and both confronted the officiating crew. Oubre could be seen cursing. You can see the video here.

The no-call was an exclamation point on what was a miserable final possession for Oubre and the 76ers. Just before taking the contact from George, Oubre was blocked by Kawhi Leonard while driving to the basket. He can now add a fine to his tough week.