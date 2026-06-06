NBA insider reveals how NBA Finals could shape Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future

The NBA Finals may determine what kind of approach the New York Knicks will have on Giannis Antetokounmpo in the summer.

During a recent appearance on the “Numbers On The Board” podcast, NBA insider Chris Haynes hinted that the Knicks could throw their hat in the ring in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes in the offseason if they end up losing to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs .

“If the New York Knicks were to falter to the San Antonio Spurs , you know, they might be in play for Giannis. I don’t think that’d be the case if they do win the championship,” Haynes shared.

The Knicks are hardly the only team being linked to the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, but they stand out for a number of reasons. For one, they are the Knicks, a glamorous big-market franchise guaranteed at least a runner-up finish in the 2025-26 NBA season. Also, they are known to have pursued Antetokounmpo before.

Antetokounmpo still has a year left on his current contract before potentially becoming a free agent in 2027. He has a $62.78 million player option for the 2027-28 season. Until he picks up that option or signs a new deal with the Bucks, trade rumors involving the 10-time NBA All-Star are not going away.

As for the Knicks, they can’t be bothered about talks regarding Antetokounmpo at the moment, as they are just two wins away from winning an NBA title for the first time since 1973.