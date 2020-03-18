pixel 1
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

NBA has discussed one-off charity game during hiatus

March 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

The NBA is not close to returning from its suspension during the coronavirus pandemic, but the league is still trying to think of some ways to be active while it waits.

In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, commissioner Adam Silver admitted that the league had given some thought to a one-off exhibition, potentially as a fundraiser, while the league is suspended.

This would be much easier said than done. The league would probably have to verify that each participating player does not have the virus, and there has already been some controversy over how easily teams have secured testing compared to the public as a whole. There’s no way the event could have fans, and even putting a handful of players together would test CDC guidelines to limit gatherings to ten people or less. If the NBA could do something like this, it would be great, but the logistical hurdles are substantial.


