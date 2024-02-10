New video exposes LeBron James over highlight-reel pass

On Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James went viral for a sick no-look pass to his Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis.

The pass not only overshadowed the 114-106 loss, but it also sparked intense debate. James’ detractors argued that it was incidental and unintended, which offended King James. And he couldn’t allow that doubt to fester without some pushback.

As skeptics continued to debate the merits of the pass, James chimed in and chalked it up the same persistent skepticism he’s faced throughout his 22-year career.

After all this time I’m still proving them wrong! I mean you would think they know by now but you know when it comes to me. https://t.co/kJ0ZA1xPd1 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 9, 2024

“After all this time I’m still proving them wrong! I mean you would think they know by now but you know when it comes to me,” James wrote.

Unfortunately for James, those fans do know by now. They know that the future Hall of Famer, for all of his talents and success, has a propensity to exaggerate and live in a hyperbolic world at times. And as it turns out, this is one of those times.

While James was busy brushing his shoulder off, a new angle of the “no-look pass” surfaced. And as it turns out, it was incidental and unintended after all.

Look at his reaction after the pass slips through his hands. Obviously you didn’t do this on purpose butter fingers. We get it though, you’re the most insecure athlete of all time LeBron.pic.twitter.com/giCajdAmrX https://t.co/QJmMt9GahS — Ⓓⓤⓚⓔ (@DeeboDuke) February 9, 2024

It’s clear from the opposite angle that James attempted to make a move before securing the ball. As a result, it went off his butterfingers and just happened to land in the waiting arms of Davis, who finished the play. The panicked look on James’ face tells the whole story.

Why James chose to embrace an obvious lie is unclear but then again, it never is. He has a long history of telling tall tales and this is just another notch in that cap.

The added irony is that this comes just a week after James criticized reporters for their coverage of the Joel Embiid injury, demanding they take accountability and offer up some retractions.

Don’t hold your breath on LeBron living up to his own demands.