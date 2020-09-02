Nick Nurse takes jab at referees over free throw disparity

The Toronto Raptors have dug themselves into a big hole against the Boston Celtics after letting Game 2 slip away on Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum was by far the best player on the floor, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse felt the Celtics star got some help from the officials.

Following his team’s 102-99 loss, Nurse expressed frustration over Tatum shooting 14 free throws. He complimented Tatum on making some big shots but said the referees “took very good care of him tonight.”

Raptors coach Nick Nurse on Celtics’ Jayson Tatum after Game 2 loss: “The only frustrating part is that he shoots 14 free throws tonight, which is as much as our whole team shoots. … They took very good care of him tonight.” pic.twitter.com/q8wwbsOi7Z — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 2, 2020

The Raptors actually shot 19 free throws as a team, so Nurse was exaggerating a bit. The Celtics shot 25, with Tatum taking the majority of them. Tatum also attacked the basket more than any other player on the floor, though coaches never like to see that type of free throw disparity.

Toronto led for the majority of the game, and Nurse’s team was up eight to start the fourth quarter. The Celtics then chipped away at the lead and put the game away with clutch three-point shooting in the fourth quarter. The Raptors need to focus more on perimeter defense in Game 3.

Complaining about the free throw disparity might result in a fine for Nurse, but it could also lead to a few more calls going his team’s way in a must-win game on Thursday night.