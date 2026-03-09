Larry Brown Sports

NBA announces news about Hawks’ controversial promotion

Apr 19, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague (0) is guarded against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) near the Atlanta Hawks logo in the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 89-72. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks’ controversial Magic City night is no longer going to take place.

On Monday, the NBA decided to cancel the promotion that was set for March 16 against the Orlando Magic.

The event was set to honor Atlanta’s Magic City strip club, and it was going to feature music, merchandise, and the strip club’s iconic lemon pepper wings

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on the decision to cancel the promotion, citing “significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders.”

“While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees.  I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community,” Silver wrote as part of the statement.

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet pushed back regarding the initial idea, saying it would “reflect poorly” on the NBA if there wasn’t a protest. Kornet also said that other players had expressed their frustrations about the promotional event.

Former Hawks star Al Horford agreed with Kornet, writing “Well said Luke” in response to Kornet’s long message asking for the event to be canceled.

Now, the NBA is canceling the event amid all of the pushback.

