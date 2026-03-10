Draymond Green sends a profane message to Warriors fans who want him gone

Draymond Green is living long enough to see himself become the villain (in his own fanbase).

The Golden State Warriors star Green appeared this week on the “Unguarded” podcast with Fred VanVleet. During the episode, Green, who faced trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, sent a profane message to the Warriors fans who want him gone.

“I see fans saying different s–t now, like Warriors fans [saying], ‘It’s time to get him out of here,'” said Green. “To the real Warriors fans that don’t feel that way, thank you. I appreciate it.

“To the ones that do feel that way, you was a loser before I got here,” Green continued. “F–king stone-cold forever losers. So if you say that, it makes sense to me. You never been here. You don’t know how to appreciate something for its entirety because you’ve never been here. You’ve never had the opportunity to do that.”

Green, who arrived in Golden State in 2012, was referencing the Warriors’ history of losing in decades past. At the time that Green was drafted, Golden State had won just one total playoff series during a span of over 20 years. But after Green was drafted, the Warriors went on to become a dynasty, making six total NBA Finals appearances and winning four championships.

Of course, the easy counterargument is that a) Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were more important to the team’s overall success and that b) Green simply doesn’t have it anymore in 2026. Green is putting up pedestrian numbers this season of 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists a game on 42/32/71 shooting splits. Combined with Green’s continued off-putting antics, it is totally fair for Golden State fans to be feeling like it is time to move on from him.

Green, who just turned 36 years old, holds a $27.7 million player option for next season but could still easily get traded by the Warriors in the summer. To an extent, it seems that Green even knows that the end could be near, which may be why he is lashing out here.