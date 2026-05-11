Nike takes a subtle shot at the 76ers after playoff elimination

Nike added to the pain of the Philadelphia 76ers following the team’s exit from the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

After the 76ers’ 144–114 loss in Game 4 of their second-round series against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., the official X account of Nike Basketball sent out a post honoring Jalen Brunson and company with a creative dig aimed at the Sixers.

“Always the home team,” the post’s caption read.

It is seemingly a reference to how Knicks fans took over the 76ers’ home in a closeout game.

The post’s accompanying photo also showed an image of Brunson celebrating along with the copy “TOO MUCH TO PROCESS.”

Always the home team. pic.twitter.com/CxjEjzypoJ — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) May 10, 2026

It doesn’t take much for a basketball fan to detect the double entendre.

“The Process” was a term coined during the 76ers’ time under then-general manager Sam Hinkie, when the team lost a significant number of games to improve its odds of landing top draft picks.

Philadelphia was totally outclassed by the Knicks from beginning to end. Of the 76ers’ four losses in the series, only Game 2 was decided by single digits.

The 76ers have issues to address in the offseason, which were magnified by New York in the series. Worrying about Nike’s harmless ribbing should be the least of their concerns.