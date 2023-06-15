 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic delivers Giannis-like quote about success

June 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets may have made their championship run look easy, but the two-time MVP says it was only made possible by the team’s past struggles.

After the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, Jokic spoke about the importance of failure. He said he believes failing is necessary in order to figure out how to succeed. Jokic mentioned how the Nuggets lost in the first round of the playoffs last year.

“I think the experience is something that’s not what happened to you, (but) what you’re going to do with what happened,” Jokic said. “There are steps that you need to follow. There are no shortcuts. It’s a journey.”

Jokic joined the Nuggets in 2015. The team missed the playoffs in each of his first three seasons. Denver then reached the Western Conference Finals in 2020, but they started going backwards after that. They lost in the semifinals the following year before being bounced in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the opening round last season. Jokic believes all of those shortcomings were productive.

What stuck out about Jokic’s response was how similar it was to what Giannis Antetokounmpo said about failure after the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the first round. It is hardly a coincidence that the two MVPs have such similar mindsets.

Nikola Jokic
