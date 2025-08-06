Paige Bueckers mocks Jonquel Jones during game

Paige Bueckers was not about to be treated like a rookie during Tuesday’s game.

The Dallas Wings star Bueckers went viral on Tuesday against the New York Liberty for mocking Liberty forward Jonquel Jones. In the fourth quarter at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Bueckers got fouled by Jones and converted the basket for the and-one.

Jones did not agree with the call and immediately began signaling for the Liberty bench to challenge the play. That led to a hilarious response from Bueckers, who immediately did the same gesture that Jones was doing and even walked right up to Jones and did it in her face.

Here is the video.

Paige Bueckers mocking Jonquel Jones who is twirling her finger to call for a review pic.twitter.com/pRD5zL0lGG — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 6, 2025

New York’s coaching staff ultimately did not listen to Jones. They declined to challenge the call, resulting in the made basket plus one free throw for Bueckers, which she also made.

Bueckers was spectacular individually on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. But the Wings were still unable to knock off the defending champion Liberty, losing by an 85-76 final score.

As for Jones, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds during the game, she is a nine-season WNBA veteran who is the reigning Finals MVP as well as a five-time All-Star. But the rookie Bueckers, who is known for her expressiveness, was not at all afraid to go toe-to-toe with Jones during Tuesday’s game.