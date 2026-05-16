Paige Bueckers thinks Steph Curry is elite at one unexpected skill

Steph Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen, but Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers believes there is another aspect of his game in which the Golden State Warriors guard is elite, if not the best overall.

Bueckers was recently asked by Melissa Triebwasser of The IX Sports about her ability to draw attention from opposing defenses, and the former UConn Huskies guard responded by discussing how Curry significantly influences possessions even without the ball in his hands, specifically his role as a screener.

“Being able to get off of it and being able to be a screener. I mean, if you watch Steph Curry, he’s probably the best screener in the NBA, and he has the best gravity in the NBA, so it’s a sort of mimic after him, and his off-ball movements, his off-ball screen, and his selflessness is something that I’ve actually learned from a lot, Bueckers said.

Bueckers is having a terrific individual start to the 2026 WNBA season, her second in the league. Through three games, she has averaged 20.7 points on 57.1% shooting from the field and 54.5% from beyond the arc.

But the Wings are just 1-2 so far, suggesting Dallas needs more than Bueckers’ high-scoring, efficient offense to win games.

In any case, Bueckers is studying the right NBA player as she tries to become an even more dangerous weapon for the Wings.