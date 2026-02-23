Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray sends strong message ahead of season debut

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Dejounte Murray in his Pelicans colors
Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The bad news is that the New Orleans Pelicans are 16-42 and in 14th place in the Western Conference.

The good news is that Dejounte Murray expects to make his 2025-26 season debut on Tuesday when the Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors at the Smoothie King Center.

Ahead of his 2025-26 debut, Murray made it clear that he wants to be out there for his team and New Orleans, regardless of where the team is in the standings.

Murray made it clear that he didn’t make any negative comments about the organization while also saying he loves the fans and the city of New Orleans.

The Atlanta Hawks traded Murray to the Pelicans in June 2024. Murray then suffered a fractured hand in his debut for the Pelicans.

After his return, Murray played well, but he suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Jan. 31, 2025, against the Boston Celtics and has been out ever since.

In 2024-25, Murray averaged 17.5 points per game with 7.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds in 31 games before the injury, so his return is a big boost for New Orleans.

The Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram at the deadline, although they have gone 3-4 in February.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App